Six workers killed as under-construction bridge collapses in UP's Hamirpur

Six labourers were killed and three others injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa river collapsed during a storm in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 3 am between Parsani and Kandaur villages when a slab of the bridge being constructed from Maurakandar to Kurara collapsed, officials said.

Officials said several labourers engaged in the construction work were sleeping on the upper portion of the slab when it suddenly collapsed.

The deceased were identified as Lokendra (22), Kuldeep Nishad (19), Sawant Yadav (28), Sabhajeet (30), Pushpendra Chauhan (34), and Rajesh Pal (42), the police said.

Three labourers who were trapped under a pillar were later rescued and admitted to the district hospital in Hamirpur.

Station House Officer of Lalpura police station Rajesh Kumar Saroj said the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination and debris removal work was underway to ensure that no other worker remained trapped under the rubble.

(With inputs from PTI)