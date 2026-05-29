UP court sets aside Abdullah Azam Khan's seven-year imprisonment in dual passport case

RAMPUR: In a major relief for former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, a court here on Friday set aside the seven-year imprisonment he was sentenced to in the dual passport case.

The MP-MLA Sessions Court accepted Khan's appeal nearly six months after he was sentenced by a magistrate court.

In its order dated December 5, 2025, the magistrate court sentenced Khan to seven years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The case was registered in 2019 at the Civil Lines police station on a complaint filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena.

The complaint alleged that Khan had obtained two passports using different dates of birth.

Khan's counsel Nasir Sultan said Special Judge (MP-MLA Court) Dr Vijay Kumar allowed the former MLA's appeal and quashed the lower court order.

Khan is currently lodged in the Rampur jail.

In November 2025, Khan and his father were convicted to seven years' imprisonment in another 2019 case related to obtaining two PAN cards with different dates of birth.