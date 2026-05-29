Uttar Pradesh's Rampur court overturns Abdullah Azam Khan’s seven-year sentence in two-passport case

LUCKNOW: In a major relief to Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Azam Khan, the Rampur Sessions Court on Friday quashed the seven-year sentence awarded to him in the two-passport case.

Both Abdullah Azam and Azam Khan are currently lodged in Rampur jail, serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted in a case related to the alleged use of two PAN cards belonging to Abdullah with different dates of birth.

The Rampur MP/MLA court had sentenced Abdullah Azam to seven years in prison on December 5, 2025, after he was accused of possessing two passports. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on him. Abdullah challenged the verdict in the Sessions Court, where arguments concluded on May 25.

While pronouncing the verdict on Friday, the court accepted Abdullah’s appeal, overturned the lower court’s order and acquitted him in the case.

However, he will not be released from jail as several other cases against him are pending in the Supreme Court.

According to Abdullah Azam’s lawyer Nasir Sultan, the case dates back to July 30, 2019, when BJP MLA Akash Saxena filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur alleging that Abdullah had obtained two passports at different times using two separate date-of-birth certificates, which were later used as identity documents at various places.

In the case, the trial court had sentenced Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison on December 5, 2025. Challenging that order, Abdullah approached the MP/MLA Sessions Court. The verdict was delivered on Friday, where the court accepted his appeal, overturned the lower court’s decision and acquitted him.