Teenager killed during Bakrid in UP: Relatives refuse to perform last rites, demanding encounter of perpetrator

LUCKNOW: Tension prevailed in Lokpriya Vihar locality in Ghaziabad on Saturday, after a 17-year-old Surya Chauhan was stabbed to death, following a verbal spat under the Khoda police station limit on Bakrid (Thursday).

Surya is believed to have been stabbed to death by another teenager, identified as Asad.

Asad and his friends have been absconding since the day of the incident.

The victim's family demanded the encounter of the suspect and his accomplices. They also refused to proceed with the last rites of the victim.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava elaborated on the sequence of the incident. He said, "The stabbing incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Thursday. It appears that the suspect, called Surya, and a verbal argument ensued. Soon, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed Surya, and fled with his friends."

"Surya's friends called his family members to the spot. They rushed him to a hospital in Noida, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday," said the police officer.

Officials also informed that the victim was with two of his friends at the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, Yash Chauhan, an FIR under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) has been registered against the suspect at Khoda police station, late Thursday evening.

“My brother died during treatment at the hospital on Friday morning. He recently cleared his Class 10 examinations. He had no enmity with the suspect. We have filed a police complaint, and an FIR has been registered. We demand strict action against the suspect,” said the victim’s brother.