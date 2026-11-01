Senior SP leader Azam Khan sents to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

LUCKNOW: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former lawmaker Azam Khan was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Khan will be lodged in Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad instead of Rampur jail, from where he had been released on Saturday.

As per the sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Azam Khan before Special Judge Anti-Corruption CBI court, Avanish Kumar Pandey at around 10.30 am amid tight security. A convoy of five ED vehicles brought him to the court premises, accompanied by more than 100 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Khan appeared calm when he arrived at the court in a MUV car. As he rolled down the window, journalists asked whether he wanted to say something. He responded, "Ab kya reh gaya hai bolne ko" (What is left to say now?).

The court gave the order after hearing the matter for about 90 minutes. The ED counsel, Kuldeep Srivastava, argued on behalf of the agency, while ED’s Deputy Director Piyush Thorat and Assistant Director Praveen Kumar remained present inside the court.

The court's order came after the ED arrested Khan on Saturday evening in connection with a money laundering case registered by the agency in 2019. He was taken into custody shortly after being released from Rampur District Jail and was subsequently brought to the ED headquarters in Delhi for questioning.