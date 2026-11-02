18-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Prayagraj hours after qualifying for medical college admission

LUCKNOW: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant of a retired engineer allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself inside her room at her residence in Trivenipuram locality of Jhunsi in Prayagraj on Monday evening.
The incident left the family in shock, particularly, when the victim had reportedly qualified for admission to a medical college and her name had figured in the results of the third round of NEET counselling declared earlier in the day.
The teenager's father, a retired engineer with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), shared with police authorities during preliminary questioning that his daughter had secured a place in the medical admission process. However, the circumstances that prompted the teenager to take the extreme step remained unclear.
According to the family, the teenager had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), had been experiencing mental stress for some time.
The incident took place around 7 pm when family members were occupied with their respective activities at their residence in Trivenipuram.
According to police sources, the teenager went into another room and bolted the door from inside. A short while later, family members heard a gunshot and rushed towards the room.
When they managed to open the door, they found her with a gunshot injury. The family immediately alerted the police. A police team from Jhunsi police station reached the residence and initiated an investigation. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence.
As per the family sources, they originally belong to Ghazipur and had shifted to Prayagraj around six years ago after constructing a house in Trivenipuram.
Meanwhile, victim’s father and other family members were being questioned to ascertain the circumstances or developments that may have contributed to her mental distress.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the death were being investigated. The forensic team examined the room and collected evidence, while the body was sent for post-mortem examination.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)