18-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Prayagraj hours after qualifying for medical college admission

LUCKNOW: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant of a retired engineer allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself inside her room at her residence in Trivenipuram locality of Jhunsi in Prayagraj on Monday evening.

The incident left the family in shock, particularly, when the victim had reportedly qualified for admission to a medical college and her name had figured in the results of the third round of NEET counselling declared earlier in the day.

The teenager's father, a retired engineer with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), shared with police authorities during preliminary questioning that his daughter had secured a place in the medical admission process. However, the circumstances that prompted the teenager to take the extreme step remained unclear.

According to the family, the teenager had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), had been experiencing mental stress for some time.

The incident took place around 7 pm when family members were occupied with their respective activities at their residence in Trivenipuram.