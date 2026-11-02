Celebratory firing kills five-year-old boy ahead of wedding procession in UP

A five-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing ahead of a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Futehari Banke village under the Kadipur police station limits when the boy's relative, Ajay, allegedly opened fire before the wedding procession was to leave.

The victim, identified as Arsh Patel, was rushed to the Kadipur community health centre by his mother, Amrita Patel, and other family members. As his condition was critical, he was referred to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said an investigation was underway and the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police teams have launched a search for the accused, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)