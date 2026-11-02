Four flights bound for Kathmandu, Varanasi diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather

Four flights en route to Nepal's Kathmandu and Varanasi were diverted to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Monday morning due to adverse weather conditions, airport sources said.

An Himalaya Airlines flight from Hangzhou in China to Kathmandu landed in Lucknow at 7.40 am.It later departed for its destination at 9.26 am, sources said.

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Kathmandu landed in Lucknow at 8.18 am, and departed at 9.46 am.

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi was also diverted to Lucknow.

It arrived at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport at 7.20 am and departed at 11.24 am.

Another Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi arrived at the Lucknow airport at 7.05 am and departed at 9.08 am.

(With inputs from PTI)