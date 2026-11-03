Adani Group to invest over $10 million in Bharat Knowledge Graph

LUCKNOW: The Adani Group committed more than $10 million to the Bharat Knowledge Graph initiative to make India’s civilisational knowledge more accessible and promote interdisciplinary research, Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, said in Varanasi on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day World Symposium on Ancient Wisdom for Modern Challenges, she said the initiative was not limited to digitising texts and scriptures but sought to connect India’s knowledge traditions with education, healthcare, sustainability, governance and human development.

She said India’s traditions need not remain confined to the past, as they continue to offer meaningful guidance for the present and future. “Across the world, we see different philosophies, traditions, and systems of thought. At a time of uncertainty and confusion, these traditions can offer responsibility, clarity, and purpose,” she said.

She said India’s ancient wisdom remained deeply relevant to modern life, citing yoga as a powerful example of a tradition that had gained global recognition for promoting balance between the mind and body.

She added that India’s traditional knowledge systems also offer valuable insights into climate resilience, food security, health, education, and community well-being.

Ancient wisdom, she said, became valuable not merely because it was old, but because of its meaning and application in today’s world.

Highlighting the human dimension of progress, Adani said a hospital's true value lay in whether it served those who needed care most, while a school's true value lay in whether it enabled a first-generation learner to transform a family's future.

“For us, service means more than giving from a distance. Seva means listening, staying connected, and empowering people with dignity,” she said.