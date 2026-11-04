Akhilesh Yadav accuses godman Dhirendra Shastri of blasphemy over remarks on Lord Krishna

Akhilesh's statement assumes significance as Dhirendra Shastri is scheduled to hold his next religious discourse in Kunda, Pratapgarh, from November 17 to 20. The event is being organised by Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiyya.

Two videos of Dhirendra Shastri have gone viral, in which he appears to compare Lord Ram with Lord Krishna.

In one of the videos, Shastri is heard saying: "Just look at a single photograph of your Thakurji. Even when he is standing, he is bent at three points. One foot over the other, sometimes swaying his waist, and playing the flute with his neck tilted. Our Ramji is straight."

Akhilesh wrote: "Now, neither a true Raghuwanshi nor a true Yaduvanshi will welcome them. A sign announcing their blockade should be put up at the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, stating: 'Entry to the religious land of Uttar Pradesh is prohibited for those who commit blasphemy.'"

The SP workers alleged that Shastri had made controversial remarks about Lord Krishna that hurt the religious sentiments of crores of devotees.

Pravesh Yadav, state secretary of the Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade, submitted a written complaint against Dhirendra Shastri, demanding strict action. He alleged that Shastri had made objectionable remarks about Lord Krishna's ‘tribhanga’ posture, name and way of playing the flute. He also accused the preacher of comparing Lord Krishna with Lord Ram and using inappropriate language.

Pravesh Yadav said Lord Krishna's personality should not be mocked or compared with anyone. He said Lord Krishna represents love, compassion, justice, good values, courage and the protection of dharma. He added that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are both highly respected in Sanatan Dharma, and each has his own importance, divine stories and teachings.

Pravesh said it was wrong to insult one deity to praise another. The workers demanded that the police take the matter seriously, register an FIR and initiate legal action against Dhirendra Shastri.