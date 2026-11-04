'Why take oath if EVMs are wrong?': Yogi Adityanath targets Rahul Gandhi over opposition's poll charges

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress and its allies of undermining democratic institutions and creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the country, while defending the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to a report by PTI, addressing the NDA's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save democracy, remove anarchy) foot march, Adityanath alleged that opposition parties questioned electronic voting machines (EVMs) only when they lost elections, while taking credit for their victories.

"If they win elections, it is because of their hard work. But when people reject them because of their own failures, they blame EVMs. This has become their habit," he said, according to PTI.

BJP president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, state minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad, and other NDA leaders and ministers participated in the march.

Adityanath said the SIR exercise was not unprecedented, pointing out that electoral roll revisions had been conducted at different times in the past, mostly under Congress governments, PTI reported.

He accused the opposition of creating a controversy over the Election Commission's exercise to remove the names of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, Pakistani nationals and deceased persons from electoral rolls.

Including the names of foreign infiltrators in voter lists would deprive poor, Dalit and marginalised communities of their democratic rights, the chief minister claimed.