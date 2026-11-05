Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi over alleged remarks on Sikhs

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on Sikhs during a 2024 visit to the US. It declined to interfere with a Varanasi court order rejecting the application seeking registration of the FIR.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Varanasi on October 17, 2025 rejected the application of petitioner Nageshwar Mishra to register a case against Gandhi for his alleged statement.

Newspaper reports quoted Gandhi as saying that Sikhs are not feeling safe in India.

Mishra filed a revision petition before the sessions court which also dismissed it on July 9.

These two orders were challenged before the high court in under section 528 of BNSS.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan dismissed the petition after observing that the sole allegation against Gandhi was of news published in some newspapers about his alleged statement made during his US visits for which no date, time or place have been given.

"In such situation no order to register a case against a person can be passed," the court said.

(With inputs from PTI)