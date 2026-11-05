Chirag Paswan attacks Congress, SP over reservation and social justice

LUCKNOW: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of double standards on reservation, the Constitution and social justice.

Addressing a public rally in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Chirag said some political parties spoke about the Constitution and social justice but remained silent when it came to securing people's rights.

Remembering his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, he said that fulfilling his dreams was his responsibility as a son. He also pledged to work towards building an Uttar Pradesh that his father had envisioned.

Chirag is reportedly considering contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, either independently or through a seat-sharing arrangement with the ruling BJP.

Accusing the Opposition of misleading people during elections by claiming that reservation would be scrapped and the Constitution would be under threat if the NDA came to power, Chirag said there was no need for anyone to fear for the protection of reservation and the Constitution.

"As long as Chirag Paswan is alive, neither will reservation face any threat nor will the Constitution be in danger," he said, adding that his priority was to work with people from all castes and communities in the spirit of social justice.

Targeting the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he questioned their record on respecting Dr B R Ambedkar and said parties that spoke about the Constitution and Babasaheb should also answer for their political history.