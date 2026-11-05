Chirag Paswan attacks Congress, SP over reservation and social justice

LUCKNOW: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of double standards on reservation, the Constitution and social justice.
Addressing a public rally in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Chirag said some political parties spoke about the Constitution and social justice but remained silent when it came to securing people's rights.
Remembering his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, he said that fulfilling his dreams was his responsibility as a son. He also pledged to work towards building an Uttar Pradesh that his father had envisioned.
Chirag is reportedly considering contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, either independently or through a seat-sharing arrangement with the ruling BJP.
Accusing the Opposition of misleading people during elections by claiming that reservation would be scrapped and the Constitution would be under threat if the NDA came to power, Chirag said there was no need for anyone to fear for the protection of reservation and the Constitution.
"As long as Chirag Paswan is alive, neither will reservation face any threat nor will the Constitution be in danger," he said, adding that his priority was to work with people from all castes and communities in the spirit of social justice.
Targeting the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he questioned their record on respecting Dr B R Ambedkar and said parties that spoke about the Constitution and Babasaheb should also answer for their political history.
Referring to his father's contribution, Chirag said Ram Vilas Paswan had played a significant role in taking forward Ambedkar's ideas and struggles. He also referred to the Mandal Commission recommendations, the rights of backward classes and efforts to protect the interests of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Praising the youth of Uttar Pradesh, he said they were making their mark across the country and abroad but lacked adequate opportunities for education and employment in their home state. He said young people should not be divided in the name of caste and religion and should instead be provided opportunities for education, employment and development.
Questioning the policies of previous governments, he said many young people from Uttar Pradesh had been forced to move to other states in search of jobs.
Reiterating his resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state, Chirag sought the support of party workers and young people.
"I have set out with a shroud tied around my head to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state. I have resolved that I will not rest until I make Uttar Pradesh a developed state."
He said the goal could not be achieved alone and called for the support and blessings of the elderly, women and youth. He also urged people to rise above caste, religion and faith and reach every household to spread awareness about development.
"Friends, just support me. In return, I promise you that I will work with complete honesty and dedication to fulfil each one of your dreams,” he said.