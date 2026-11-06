UP hikes crop damage compensation by up to 30%, doubles disaster death relief to Rs 8 lakh

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the 2027 electoral challenge, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is rolling out SOPs for different sections, with the latest being a 25 to 30 per cent increase in compensation for farmers whose crops are damaged by natural calamities. An estimated 10 lakh farmers in the state are expected to benefit from the decision.

The UP government has also significantly increased disaster relief assistance to families of those who die in natural disasters. The bereaved families will now receive double the existing compensation. In the event of a death caused by a natural disaster, the deceased's family will receive Rs8 lakh instead of Rs 4 lakh.

Besides increasing disaster relief assistance, the state government has introduced major changes to the relief norms.

According to an order issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the revised compensation will cover losses incurred between April 1 and November 4 this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that farmers had suffered heavy crop losses due to rain, floods and drought. While compensation was being provided for the losses, the government would soon introduce a separate special economic package for three crore farming families, he had said.

Under the revised norms, compensation for crop losses in irrigated areas has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000 per hectare. For rain-related crop losses, the compensation has been raised from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,000 per hectare. Compensation for losses to perennial crops and agroforestry has been increased from Rs 22,500 to Rs 30,000 per hectare.

Assistance provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) has also been increased.

Compensation for the death of large animals in disasters has been raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. For the death of small animals such as goats, sheep and pigs, owners will now receive Rs 5,500 instead of Rs 4,000. Compensation for the death of pack animals such as horses and mules has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,400. Poultry farmers will receive Rs 130 per chicken, up from Rs 100.

The government has also increased assistance for losses in silk production. Compensation for eri, mulberry and tussar silk production has been raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per hectare, while assistance for munga silk production has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800 per hectare.