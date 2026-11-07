Ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya temple visit, Yogi says those who fired on kar sevaks must apologise

LUCKNOW: Reacting strongly to the proposed visit of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to the Shri Ram temple in December, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology from those who had repeatedly neglected and humiliated Ayodhya, opened fire on Ram devotees and kar sevaks, and ordered lathi-charges on saints before visiting the holy city.

Yogi was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 10th edition of Deepotsav on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on Saturday.

"They should apologise to Ram devotees and saints and express remorse for their actions. Lord Shri Ram is the protector and benevolent guardian of all and forgives everyone," said the Chief Minister, adding that Shri Ram had taken no time to bring an arrogant regime's pride to an end.

"Ayodhya today is bringing alive the memories of the Treta Yuga. The very city where people were once subjected to lathi-charges and gunfire for invoking Lord Shri Ram's name, where prohibiting the chanting of Ram's name was considered an act of sin, and which had been left neglected and forsaken, is today attracting the attention of the entire world, with its ancient glory restored," he said.