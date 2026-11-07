Ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya temple visit, Yogi says those who fired on kar sevaks must apologise

LUCKNOW: Reacting strongly to the proposed visit of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to the Shri Ram temple in December, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology from those who had repeatedly neglected and humiliated Ayodhya, opened fire on Ram devotees and kar sevaks, and ordered lathi-charges on saints before visiting the holy city.
Yogi was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 10th edition of Deepotsav on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on Saturday.
"They should apologise to Ram devotees and saints and express remorse for their actions. Lord Shri Ram is the protector and benevolent guardian of all and forgives everyone," said the Chief Minister, adding that Shri Ram had taken no time to bring an arrogant regime's pride to an end.
"Ayodhya today is bringing alive the memories of the Treta Yuga. The very city where people were once subjected to lathi-charges and gunfire for invoking Lord Shri Ram's name, where prohibiting the chanting of Ram's name was considered an act of sin, and which had been left neglected and forsaken, is today attracting the attention of the entire world, with its ancient glory restored," he said.
Yogi added that the 10th edition of Deepotsav was a remarkable expression of Ayodhya's cultural consciousness, public faith and devotion to Lord Shri Ram.
The journey, which began with 25,000 diyas, had crossed the milestone of 25 lakh and was now moving towards the target of illuminating the city with 30 lakh diyas.
"The consciousness of Lord Shri Ram is, in essence, the consciousness of India. He represents India's culture and values. Shri Ram is the lifeblood of the nation and embodies its self-respect. This is why our scriptures recognise Ayodhya as the foremost among the Saptapuris. Lord Shri Ram resides in every particle and every breath of Ayodhya," he maintained.
Citing Ayodhya's glory as described by Tulsidas in the Ramcharitmanas, Yogi said:
"When Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya in the Treta Yuga after completing 14 years of exile, accompanied by Mata Janaki, his younger brother Lakshman and Pavanputra Hanuman, the people of Ayodhya must have welcomed them with similar celebrations, lighting diyas and expressing immense joy. Today's Ayodhya evokes that historic and spiritual scene."
"Ayodhya had endured a prolonged struggle to reclaim its glory. During 500 years of subjugation and foreign invasions, Ram devotees, saints, Naga sadhus, Nihangs and people from every section of society fought for this cause," he recalled, adding that kar sevaks had made the supreme sacrifice, while revered saints had led the movement for the temple.
Yogi paid tribute to late VHP chief Ashok Singhal, attributing the successful construction of the grand temple to the guidance of saints and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Ram Lalla is enshrined in His magnificent temple in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Ayodhya. Those who had assembled armies of lawyers in courts to question the very existence of Lord Ram have today, at the very least, developed the wisdom to acknowledge His existence," Yogi said, calling it an ideological victory for those who had fought for the temple.