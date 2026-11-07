Ahead of Akhilesh's December 12 Ram temple visit, Yogi says those who fired on kar sevaks must apologise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those who had ordered firing on Ram devotees, subjected saints to lathicharge and neglected Ayodhya should visit the Ram temple only after apologising to the devotees and saints, reported PTI.

Adityanath's remarks came hours after the announcement that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav would visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12.

"Those who had neglected and insulted (Ayodhya), who had opened fire on Ram devotees and subjected saints to lathicharge, should certainly come to Ayodhya, but only after apologising. Let them apologise once to Ram devotees and once to the saints. Let them repent for their actions," Adityanath said while addressing the 10th edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and others were present at the event.

Without naming the Samajwadi Party or Yadav, the chief minister targeted previous governments over their handling of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the firing on kar sevaks and what he described as the neglect of Ayodhya. He also appeared to take a swipe at Yadav's recent participation in a religious discourse in the city, questioning the conduct of some political leaders at religious gatherings.

"Those who used to leave the streets of Ayodhya soaked in blood are today unable even to recall their own past," Adityanath said.