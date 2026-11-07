Akhilesh alleges BJP targeting Bismillah Khan’s legacy over house demolition; Varanasi civic body denies role

Speaking on the matter VMC officials said a notice was sent to the family about building's dilapidated condition and it was the family's own decision to demolish a part of the building for renovation.

VMC Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said that the Corporation has initiated a project to honour the city's eminent personalities by developing the roads leading to their residences based on themes from their lives and converting a room in each home into a museum.

He also said since the family did not consent to turn his residence into a museum, the corporation has no role in the demolition project.

Chowk Police Station SHO Vijay Kumar Shukla said the owners of the residence are demolishing the house themselves and the family approached police over an internal dispute concerning certain portions of the property, which has since been resolved.

(With inputs from PTI)