Akhilesh alleges BJP targeting Bismillah Khan’s legacy over house demolition; Varanasi civic body denies role

A controversy erupted after SP chief Akilhesh Yadav raised the issue of demolition of a part of shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan's house in Varanasi, accusing the BJP destroying the shared legacy of the Bharat Ratna Awardee. However, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation denied any involvement.
Akhliesh Yadav shared the purported video of the demolition saying: “What more can you expect from those for whom shehnai was not played? The BJP and their narrow-minded allies are always against ‘art and artistes’ because these orthodox conservatives have a narrow mindset,” he wrote in Hindi.
He said positive art fosters kindness and tolerance and accused the BJP of seeing every artform as an obstacle to their agenda and using to further their own agenda.
“Destroying the shared legacy of someone who has been awarded the Bharat Ratna is tantamount to destroying not only their dignity and honour, but also the honour of Bharat. The BJP is harming the country by burning it in the fire of hatred. Once in government, we will build a ‘Shravan Sangrahalaya’ to preserve the musical legacy of Bharat Ratna Bismillah Khan. Utterly reprehensible!” he said.
Speaking on the matter VMC officials said a notice was sent to the family about building's dilapidated condition and it was the family's own decision to demolish a part of the building for renovation.
VMC Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said that the Corporation has initiated a project to honour the city's eminent personalities by developing the roads leading to their residences based on themes from their lives and converting a room in each home into a museum.
He also said since the family did not consent to turn his residence into a museum, the corporation has no role in the demolition project.
Chowk Police Station SHO Vijay Kumar Shukla said the owners of the residence are demolishing the house themselves and the family approached police over an internal dispute concerning certain portions of the property, which has since been resolved.
(With inputs from PTI)