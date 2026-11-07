Ayodhya lights up with over 30 lakh diyas for 10th Deepotsav

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya was illuminated by more than 30 lakh diyas on Saturday as the temple town celebrated its 10th Deepotsav on the eve of Diwali, with Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.

The Vice-President and the Chief Minister worshipped and performed aarti to Lord Ram and Sita. The divine representations of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman arrived near the banks of the Saryu in a helicopter designed as the Pushpak Viman. Yogi Adityanath welcomed them with folded hands as chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed across the venue.

More than 35,000 volunteers lit over 30 lakh diyas across 56 ghats along the Saryu, while one lakh diyas illuminated the premises of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The celebrations recreated the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

Deepotsav has grown from around 1.71 lakh diyas in its first edition in 2017 to more than 30 lakh this year. The festival has set Guinness World Records in every edition. In 2025, 26.17 lakh diyas were lit, setting a world record.

The celebrations also featured a 2,100-drone show depicting the Ramayana and performances by artists from five countries. The temple town was filled with tableaux and cultural performances depicting episodes from the epic.