ECI to launch voter enrolment drive during electoral roll revision in Uttar Pradesh from November 12

LUCKNOW: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will launch a statewide drive in Uttar Pradesh to enrol eligible voters, including those missing from the electoral rolls, during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) beginning November 12.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the voter lists of urban and panchayat local bodies would be compared with those of Assembly constituencies to identify eligible people who are yet to register.

The final Assembly electoral rolls published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in April had 13.39 crore voters. However, the State Election Commission published the final panchayat voter list in June, containing 12.58 crore voters.

District Election Officers (DEOs) have been instructed to check beneficiary lists at ration shops run by the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Eligible beneficiaries aged 18 and above who are not on the electoral rolls will be encouraged to apply for enrolment using Form 6.

“The SSR of Electoral Rolls-2027 for the registration of eligible citizens in the voter list is commencing from November 12 in UP. The eligibility date for registration as a voter is January 1, 2027,” Rinwa said.

The gender ratio in the electoral rolls has also declined from 877 women per 1,000 men in the 2025 voter list to 834 in the latest final rolls. To address the gap, ASHA workers, ANMs and anganwadi workers will conduct door-to-door visits to identify eligible women who are not registered. Women's self-help groups will also help enrol eligible women in rural areas.

Educational institutions will be involved in identifying and registering eligible young voters, particularly those aged 18-19. DEOs have also been asked to activate Electoral Literacy Clubs in educational institutions to spread awareness about voting rights, ethical voting and participation in the democratic process.

“Instructions have also been given to seek the cooperation of various government organisations working for youth, such as the NSS (National Service Scheme), NCC (National Cadet Corps), Nehru Yuva Kendra, Yuvak Mangal Dal, and Bharat Scouts and Guides, to assist in the registration of young voters,” the CEO said.