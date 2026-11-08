Dalit girl, 16, dies after gang rape in UP's Firozabad

LUCKNOW: A 16-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted in Firozabad on November 1 died on Friday at a hospital in Agra.

She was found semi-conscious in a field. The postmortem confirmed sexual assault, along with a broken neck, crushed jaw and fractured limbs.

Police said one of the accused, who had known her for the past few months, lured her to a nearby field. When she resisted, the three men allegedly strangled her and crushed her limbs and jaw. Believing her to be dead, they left her there.

All three accused aged 20, 21 and 28, and from the same neighbourhood have been arrested. Two were held after a brief encounter on the night of November 1, and the third the next day. Police said they confessed during questioning.

The FIR was initially filed for attempted murder, gang rape of a minor, abduction, and offences under the POCSO and SC/ST Acts. After her death, murder charges were added.

Firozabad SSP Aditya Langesh said the case would be pursued on priority under ‘Operation Conviction’ and that action would also be taken under the Gangsters Act.

The family has been assured compensation under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.