1.27 crore Hindu voters deleted from UP electoral rolls, have reached out to EC: CM Yogi Adityanath

It is not only the Opposition which is protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and seeking its revocation; even UP CM Yogi Adityanath has raised the issue of the alleged deletion of 1.27 crore Hindu names from the voters’ list in UP.

On CM Yogi’s initiative, the BJP is reported to have reached out to the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming that while the number of Muslim voters increased by 1.65 per cent in the state, 1.27 crore Hindus have been excluded from the voters’ list.

CM Yogi said the BJP had appealed to the poll body to include those who were left out despite there being evidence of them being voters, and asked how the names of those Hindu voters had gone missing and who was behind it.

Speaking to a Hindi news channel in Ayodhya during Deepotsav, the UP CM lashed out at the Opposition over “false propaganda” on SIR, claiming that SP president Akhilesh Yadav would no longer oppose the SIR or demand its rollback as the number of Muslim voters had increased.

“Ask Akhilesh Yadav to demand the rollback of SIR now. He will not do so because the number of Muslim voters has increased by 1.65% in UP after SIR. And I have spoken about the situation of Hindu voters,” Yogi said.