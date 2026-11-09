Six burnt alive as car catches fire after hitting electric pole in UP's Muzaffarnagar

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Six people were burnt alive after their car caught fire following a collision with an electric pole along the Shamli highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.

"On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot along with fire brigade teams and launched a rescue operation," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akshay Sanjay told reporters.

"The occupants were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead," he added.

The deceased have not yet been identified, and efforts are underway to establish their identities and inform their families, the officer said.

The victims were travelling from Hisar in Haryana to Haridwar when the accident occurred, according to initial information cited by the police.

Local residents said the occupants were trapped inside the car after it caught fire.