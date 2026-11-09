'SP, Congress spreading propaganda against Ayodhya out of fear': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of spreading propaganda against Ayodhya, alleging that the development of the temple town and the state's heritage preservation efforts would eventually threaten the political survival of the two opposition parties.

According to a PTI report, while addressing a Diwali programme for the Van Tangiya community at Jungle Tinkonia in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said the opposition parties were uncomfortable with the infrastructure development taking place in Ayodhya and across Uttar Pradesh.

"People are now maligning Ayodhya out of fear. They are spreading propaganda against Ayodhya because they know that if this journey of heritage and development continues in the same manner, the politics of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress will be buried forever," he said.

He further alleged that parties which had once created an identity crisis for Uttar Pradesh would themselves face a similar political crisis if the development drive continued.