Ahead of UP polls, Centre approves Aqua Line extension to boost Noida-Greater Noida (West) connectivity

NEW DELHI: As the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh approach, the Union government on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,390 crore extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, paving the way for improved connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida (West).

The project has long been a pending demand of lakhs of people living in the newly developed Greater Noida (West) locality in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of the state. The proposed 8.449 km elevated corridor will connect Noida Sector 51 with Sector 4 of Greater Noida (West) and feature five new metro stations with a completion period of three years.

Lauding the decision of the Union Cabinet, chaired by him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an ‘X’ post highlighted the key advantages of the project saying: “Easier access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs. Less congestion, shorter commutes. A major boost to connectivity and ease of living indeed.”

Briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that, once operational, the extended corridor will take the combined operational metro network in Noida and Greater Noida to 71.878 km.

Vaishnaw further said the project would particularly benefit employees working in the region’s growing information technology sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

“Many IT companies and Global Capability Centres are established in this area and they will all benefit from this connectivity,” the minister said, adding that the extension would also improve access to airports from different parts of the National Capital Region.

He said a major multimodal transport hub, including a mega railway terminal, was also being developed in the area. The proposed corridor is also expected to provide an important interchange with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, strengthening connectivity between the two metro networks and offering commuters more convenient travel options across the NCR.