Hailstorm forces Dubai-Kathmandu flight carrying 161 passengers to divert to Lucknow

A Dubai-Kathmandu flight carrying 161 passengers was diverted to Lucknow on Wednesday after a hailstorm made the runway at Kathmandu airport unavailable.

The flydubai flight FZ539, scheduled to land in Kathmandu at 3 pm, was diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow as a precautionary operational measure, the airport said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely in Lucknow, where it received the necessary ground support and operational assistance.

After completing the required formalities, the flight departed Lucknow for Kathmandu at 4.36 pm, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)