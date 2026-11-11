'So what if pollution has increased': CM Yogi Adityanath defends Diwali firecrackers

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday played down concerns over post-Diwali pollution, saying the rise in pollution would subside, and questioned why those raising the issue remained silent about people who had allegedly polluted the system through corruption.

Addressing a government programme in Lucknow, Adityanath defended the use of firecrackers during Diwali, saying people had celebrated the festival with enthusiasm and that the government had not imposed any restrictions.

"Some people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?" he said.

"Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue," he added.

The chief minister said he had also participated in the fireworks celebrations in Ayodhya. Referring to the grand Deepotsav celebrations there and festivities surrounding Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, he said festivals were now being celebrated peacefully across the state.

Adityanath contrasted the situation with the period before 2017, when the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Vijayadashami, Janmashtami, Shivratri, Christmas, Eid, Guru Parv and Makar Sankranti were often preceded by communal tensions and riots.

"Before 2017, whenever any festival approached, be it Holi, Diwali, Vijayadashami, Janmashtami, Shivratri, Christmas, Eid, Guru Parv or Makar Sankranti, riots would begin. Every person felt insecure," he said.

He claimed that there had been no curfew or riots in the state over the last nine-and-a-half years, adding that curfews under previous governments had affected traders, forcing markets to shut and leaving their goods to perish.

"Over the last nine-and-a-half years, there has been no curfew and no riot in Uttar Pradesh. No curfew, no riots, and everything is thriving in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The chief minister also referred to the state government's decision to provide free bus travel to women aged 60 years and above who were travelling to meet their brothers on Bhai Dooj.

The programme was organised to distribute appointment letters to 1,146 newly selected junior assistants in the Revenue Department and financial assistance to 4,300 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.