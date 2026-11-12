400 Ayodhya seers oppose Akhilesh Yadav’s Ram Temple visit, demand apology for 1990 firing on karsevaks

LUCKNOW: Around 400 saints and seers in Ayodhya have openly opposed the proposed visit of Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to the temple town on December 12 this year to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

Vowing to block his entry into the city's traditional sacred boundaries, the saints and seers have demanded an apology from Akhilesh Yadav, saying he would be allowed to enter the Ram Janmabhoomi area only after apologising for the firing on karsevaks during the temple movement in 1990.

At a meeting held at Maniram Chhavni in Ayodhya late on Wednesday evening, the saints decided to oppose his visit unless he apologised to the families of those who lost their lives in the firing during his father's tenure as chief minister.

Expressing displeasure over the SP chief's proposed visit, the saints unanimously passed seven resolutions at the meeting. They declared that Akhilesh Yadav would not be allowed to enter the traditional five-kosi (sacred) boundary of the temple town unless he apologised for the 1990 firing incident.

Swami Rajkumar Das, a member of the Shri Ram Temple Religious Committee, said with tears in his eyes: “I have received information that Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla. The saints are not opposed to his visit, because Lord Ram belongs to everyone and Ayodhya also belongs to everyone.

However, in 1990, during the tenure of then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ram devotees were shot dead on October 30 and November 2. The saints are protesting against this incident. Akhilesh Yadav should apologise for it.”

He said that after apologising, Akhilesh Yadav should visit Ayodhya, take a dip in the Saryu and offer prayers at all the temples, including Hanumangarhi, Ram Lalla Sarkar and Kanak Bihari Sarkar. However, before that, he should meet the families who lost their sons, brothers and husbands in the firing and apologise to them.

The seer clarified that the saints were neither opposed to Akhilesh Yadav personally nor to his visit to Ram Lalla. However, they questioned why the SP chief had not found it necessary to visit Ayodhya during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017.