Akhilesh hits back at Yogi over 'cowherd' jibe, says 'he is attacking Lord Krishna'

Responding to the remarks at the Uttarakhand Mahotsav in Lucknow on Wednesday, Adityanath, without naming Yadav, said that but for an "Uttarakhand ki beti", he would have been grazing buffaloes in Saifai. The reference was to Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, who is from Uttarakhand. Adityanath also accused those criticising people from the hill state of embracing Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators.

In a post on X on Thursday, Yadav shared a video clip of Adityanath's remarks and accused him of insulting Lord Krishna through his reference to cowherds.

"By using abusive language against 'Gopalaks' (cowherds), the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has, by implication, insulted Gopal, or Lord Krishna. This is unforgivable," Yadav said.

"First, he was involved, along with a big gang, in the theft of offerings, donations and contributions made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and gave them a clean chit out of fear that the truth might come out. Now he is attacking Lord Krishna. He is using such objectionable language because he wants to establish his own power, separate from Sanatan Dharma," Yadav alleged.

The former chief minister further accused Adityanath of having the Pal community "beaten with batons" in Varanasi and showing "utter disrespect" to a statue of Rajmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city after the Shivalinga had been removed from it. Holkar, he said, was a great devotee of Lord Shiva and belonged to the Holkar community of the shepherd (Gadariya) caste.

"He is neither a true devotee of Lord Shiva, nor of Lord Ram, nor of Lord Krishna, nor of Devi Ahilyabai," Yadav said in his post, without directly naming Adityanath.