BJP prepares campaign playbook for third term ahead of UP polls

NEW DELHI: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections still months away, the BJP has begun an extensive organisational and electoral exercise to retain power for a third consecutive term, regain constituencies lost to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other Opposition parties, and counter emerging caste and political combinations.

The party has reportedly set a tentative target of winning at least 260 of 403 Assembly seats, over and above those secured by its allies. Its preparations are being driven by the need to consolidate its position in UP, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha and remains central to its calculations for the 2029 elections. The BJP will focus on nearly 90 seats which will help it regain its lost ground.

The urgency stems partly from the BJP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when its tally in Uttar Pradesh fell to 33 from 62 in 2019. The party has since stepped up its booth-level mobilisation, appointing Panna Pramukhs and other workers across all booths and assigning them organisational responsibilities.

Its MPs have also been asked to focus on their respective constituencies, which cover several Assembly segments. The BJP has reportedly divided Uttar Pradesh into seven to eight organisational zones, with particular attention to constituencies where the SP has a strong presence.