Lucknow Diary: Ahead of elections, BJP steps up OBC outreach

Terror of Atiq, Mukhtar now hot stuff for films

The reign of terror of gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari has ended, but the crimes of the mafia are now a hot film stuff. Actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will be seen taking on the screen on those mafia who once established their dominance in UP through terror. The Hindi crime thriller ‘STF: Mission Mafia’ is being shot in Gorakhpur to resurrect the life and times of those characters on silver screen. Kishan is playing an encounter specialist from the STF. The film will depict criminal networks of Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari, and elimination of the gangters. The shooting of the film is expected to create work opportunities for local artists and technicians in Gorakhpur. Plans are afoot to shoot five other Bhojpuri films and web series in Gorakhpur.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com