Allahabad HC asks ED to confirm if Azam Khan was served grounds of arrest

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file an affidavit confirming whether it had served the grounds of arrest on senior Samajwadi Party functionary Azam Khan when it recently arrested him in a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, a special court in Ghaziabad on Monday remanded Khan to 10 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The 78-year-old leader will remain in custody until November 26, when the matter is scheduled for its next hearing. He was subsequently taken to Dasna jail.

In a dramatic development, the ED arrested the former MP outside Rampur district jail on October 31, moments after he walked out on bail in a PAN fraud case. His son, Abdullah Azam, was released and went home.

ED officials questioned Khan outside the jail before taking him away in a vehicle. Agency sources said he had been arrested in connection with a 2019 Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A division bench of the High Court, comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh, issued the direction while hearing a writ petition filed by Khan. The court will continue hearing the matter on Tuesday.

Appearing for Khan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued before the High Court that the ED's arrest of his client barely 40 minutes after he secured release from jail in the dual PAN card case was part of a political vendetta aimed at keeping him behind bars until the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Sibal argued that successive criminal cases were being registered against Khan whenever he was about to secure release, describing the situation as one of persecution rather than prosecution.

“The ED and the authorities in Uttar Pradesh are acting hand in glove for the purpose of persecuting the petitioner. An attempt was made to ensure that the petitioner remains in jail. For the 2024 election, and now the 2027 election,” Sibal said.

He further alleged that the ED had revived a seven-year-old money laundering investigation by introducing unrelated cases and creating a fresh predicate offence to ensure Khan's continued incarceration.

According to Sibal, the ED's application referred to 1.552 hectares of land allegedly grabbed from farmers and valued at approximately Rs 3.11 crore. However, he argued, the agency proceeded to attach university land and buildings allegedly worth around Rs 500 crore.

He also submitted that the properties in question had already been restored to the farmers by the district administration and that some of them had subsequently been sold to third parties.

On the other hand, senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, argued that all procedures had been followed but Khan had not cooperated with the agency. He also presented a video before the Bench in support of his submission.

The ED's action stems from a money laundering investigation linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan. The probe concerns the alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.

On October 13, the ED's deputy director in Lucknow registered an FIR against Khan and others at a police station in Rampur.

The writ petition challenges an attachment order dated October 28, Khan's arrest on October 31, and the remand orders passed on November 1 and November 12.