Indian Merchant Navy officer stranded at Karachi port for seven months; family seeks Centre’s intervention

LUCKNOW: An Indian Merchant Navy officer has been stranded at Karachi port in Pakistan aboard the vessel MV Kever for the past seven months, with the Government of India saying it is in touch with the shipping company and has approached Islamabad for consular access to the officer.

Chief Officer Vineet Kishore Mishra, 35, along with five other crew members, boarded the cargo ship in February this year for an assignment scheduled to last until August. After travelling through Iran and Oman, the vessel reached Karachi port in April. Since then, the entire crew has remained aboard the empty ship after its cargo was unloaded.

Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, has been stranded along with the other crew members. His family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for his release and safe return. Among the crew members is Mukesh Rajput, 22, from Deoria district, who joined the ship for the first time in the hope of beginning his career in the Merchant Navy. While Mishra is married and has two children, Mukesh is unmarried.

Describing the incident as a “commercial issue between the shipping company and the employees”, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the matter concerned the ship's owner and the employees aboard it.