Indian Merchant Navy officer stranded at Karachi port for seven months; family seeks Centre’s intervention

LUCKNOW: An Indian Merchant Navy officer has been stranded at Karachi port in Pakistan aboard the vessel MV Kever for the past seven months, with the Government of India saying it is in touch with the shipping company and has approached Islamabad for consular access to the officer.
Chief Officer Vineet Kishore Mishra, 35, along with five other crew members, boarded the cargo ship in February this year for an assignment scheduled to last until August. After travelling through Iran and Oman, the vessel reached Karachi port in April. Since then, the entire crew has remained aboard the empty ship after its cargo was unloaded.
Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, has been stranded along with the other crew members. His family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for his release and safe return. Among the crew members is Mukesh Rajput, 22, from Deoria district, who joined the ship for the first time in the hope of beginning his career in the Merchant Navy. While Mishra is married and has two children, Mukesh is unmarried.
Describing the incident as a “commercial issue between the shipping company and the employees”, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the matter concerned the ship's owner and the employees aboard it.
“Regarding the merchant navy people on the ship which is in Karachi, it is actually a matter between the owner of the ship and these employees who are on the ship. You cannot just leave the ship, so a replacement crew has to come before you leave,” he said.
Jaiswal said the Government of India was in touch with the stranded crew members, their employer, the shipping company and its agent to resolve the issue. He added that the government had also sought consular access from Pakistan.
According to family sources, Mishra had shared details of the difficult conditions aboard the vessel, alleging that the crew members spent their days in darkness and were provided only inadequate portions of packaged food.
However, Mishra's family disputed the MEA's assertion that the matter was a commercial issue between the shipping company and its employees. They maintained that the dispute was actually between the shipping company and Karachi port, while the crew members were being made to suffer.
Mishra's father, Lalit Kishore Mishra, appealed to the Indian government to intervene, resolve the matter and ensure his son's safe return. He said Mishra's wife, Neha, and their two young children, aged two and one, had been unable to contact him for the past two days.