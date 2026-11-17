LUCKNOW: Providing a major reprieve to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted him interim bail in a money laundering case, holding that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to provide him with the written grounds of arrest at the time of taking him into custody.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh-I directed the ED to file a detailed counter-affidavit addressing the merits of the case and granted time to Khan to file his rejoinder. The matter has been posted for the next hearing on December 10, 2026.

Azam Khan had approached the Allahabad High Court after the Supreme Court, on November 5, transferred his writ petition challenging his October 31 arrest by the ED to the High Court.

Appearing for Khan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged that the arrest was mala fide and politically motivated. He argued that the ED took Khan into custody barely 40 minutes after his release in the dual PAN card case to ensure that he remained imprisoned until the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, opposed the plea, contending that its officers had attempted to serve the documents outside Rampur jail but Khan had refused to receive them.

During the previous hearing, the court had directed the ED to clarify through an affidavit whether the grounds of arrest had been properly served on Khan at the time of his detention.

Granting interim bail, the court noted that Khan was arrested moments after being released from jail in another case, after furnishing bail bonds and sureties. The circumstance, it said, prima facie lent support to the allegation of mala fide action.

The Bench further observed that documents placed on record indicated that the arrest memo, grounds of arrest and reasons to believe that Khan was involved in the money laundering case had not been furnished to him in writing before he was produced for remand. The ED's claim that Khan had been verbally informed because he refused to accept the documents required further examination, the court said.

"We are prima facie satisfied that while effecting the arrest of the petitioner, the mandatory procedure guaranteed under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was not strictly followed by the Enforcement Directorate," the Bench observed.

Pending further consideration of the matter, the court directed that Khan be released on interim bail upon furnishing a personal bond and two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ghaziabad, until the next date of listing.