LUCKNOW: The BJP’s decision to hold its two-day organisational brainstorming session in Mathura may well be a carefully calibrated political statement, as the party made a strong Hindutva pitch with the slogan ‘Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De’ from the land of Lord Krishna on Tuesday.

On the second day of the two-day brainstorming session, the BJP leadership exuded confidence that the party would return to power for a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh by winning the electoral battle in 2027.

Party president Nitin Nabin reached Mathura on Tuesday and participated in the deliberations, which focused mainly on the roadmap for the upcoming electoral challenge in the state.

Addressing around 54 attendees at the Manthan Baithak, the party chief stressed that issues related to law and order, conservation of cultural identity and nationalism should remain in focus. He cautioned organisational office-bearers, ministers, MLAs and MPs against complacency, saying that any mistakes or wrongdoing by them would not be forgiven.

As part of his success mantra for the participants, Nitin Nabin discussed strategic issues, including better coordination between the central and state leaderships, as crucial factors in ensuring success.

Nabin asked functionaries and workers to further strengthen the organisation at the booth level, launch an extensive public outreach campaign and ensure that the benefits of government welfare and development schemes reach every section of society.

He said the double-engine government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, had taken development to households across the state. Expressing confidence in the party’s organisational strength, Nabin said the dedication and hard work of BJP workers would help the party register a historic victory for the third consecutive time in the Assembly elections.

Emphasis was also laid on better coordination between the state government and the party organisation, along with consolidating the party’s support among the people. The leaders also discussed strategies to counter the Samajwadi Party’s narrative around PDA.

However, the issue that featured prominently during the deliberations was the reiteration of the long-standing Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura.

Shifting the focus from Lord Ram to Lord Krishna, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna would be built on the lines of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Ayodhya hui hamari hai ... ab Mathura ki baari hai” (Ayodhya is already ours and now it is Mathura’s turn), Maurya said.

He also urged Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav to join the proposed “kar seva” (voluntary service) at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. “If he is a true Krishna bhakt, then he (Akhilesh Yadav) should participate in kar seva for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and I will join him in the endeavour,” the deputy chief minister said.

The statement assumes significance in view of Yadav’s proposed visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12 and his subsequent indication that he would also visit Vrindavan.

The Hindutva pitch was also reiterated during the deliberations, with Western Uttar Pradesh in focus, as the BJP had won 111 out of 121 seats in the region in the 2022 Assembly polls. The region is known for the politics of communal polarisation, while caste factors play a greater role in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

A renewed emphasis on Krishna Janmabhoomi could also help the saffron brigade consolidate Hindu support across the state by bringing different caste groups under a shared religious identity, particularly at a time when the Opposition is seeking to build its political narrative around the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social coalition.

Moreover, sources privy to the deliberations claimed that it was decided to set up a new team of party office-bearers to oversee ticket distribution, monitor the party campaign and send reports to the central high command.

Interacting with media persons after the conclusion of the deliberations, UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhury said the meeting was aimed at motivating the party’s more than 2.5 crore members and over two crore active members in the state.

“Whether it is the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party or the AIMIM, none of them will see success in Uttar Pradesh. We will thwart their efforts and form a BJP government in the state for the third consecutive time,” Chaudhary asserted.

Those present included Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde and national general secretary Smriti Irani.