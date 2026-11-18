LUCKNOW: Rolling out his PDA Rath (chariot) through the streets of Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted a rout for the saffron brigade, claiming it would face a ‘double-zero’ defeat in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf if polls were held today.

Leading a 20-km roadshow followed by a public rally in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, the SP chief took a swipe at the ruling party over its development claims. He said a ‘breeze of change’ was blowing across the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Witnessing the public response during his roadshow, Yadav expressed confidence that the political mood in the state was changing ahead of the Assembly polls.

"The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the people of Gorakhpur are remarkable. If voting takes place today itself, the BJP could get a double-zero here," he said.

The SP chief said his party's recent victories in both the teachers' and graduates' constituencies in the MLC elections in the Varanasi region suggested a shift even in the BJP's political strongholds.

Yadav's remarks came amid an exchange of political barbs between the SP and BJP in the poll-bound state.

While challenging Yogi Adityanath on his home turf, the SP chief had recently dared him to contest the Assembly elections from Ayodhya if he was confident of his government's work in the temple town.

Adityanath, in turn, challenged Yadav to contest from Ayodhya as well in a one-to-one contest. However, the SP chief backtracked, saying he had already announced his party’s candidate from Ayodhya. Later, he also indicated that he would not contest the elections himself.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's development narrative, Yadav said his visit to Gorakhpur had made him feel as though he had travelled to Europe.

"After coming to Gorakhpur, I feel as if I have arrived in Europe. It seems I have come to Spain and Venice," he said in his characteristic sarcastic tone, apparently referring to BJP MP Ravi Kishan's earlier comparison of Gorakhpur with Spain.

He also targeted the local leadership over civic issues, saying the city's infrastructure claims had been exposed during the monsoon.

He also raised issues related to the alleged delay in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers, paper leaks and farmers' distress.

The roadshow began at Gorakhpur airport and saw the participation of party workers from all nine Assembly constituencies in the district, as well as from other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Gorakhpur also focused on upper-caste voters, particularly the Kshatriya and Brahmin communities. He attended a programme held on the death anniversary of former BJP leader Binnu Singh.

Binnu Singh's brother, Tappu Singh, had received around 30,000 votes as an independent candidate in the 2022 Assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party was preparing to induct him into the party and hoped to gain support among Kshatriya voters in Chauri Chaura and nearby constituencies.

Akhilesh also visited Tiwari Hata, the residence of Samajwadi Party national secretary Vinay Shankar Tiwari, son of former minister Harishankar Tiwari, in Dharamshala Bazaar. He stayed there for around 30 minutes. The visit was seen as an attempt to reach out to Brahmin voters.

He also invoked the historical significance of Chauri Chaura, paying tribute to those who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle.

Akhilesh's programme in Chauri Chaura was also seen as a political challenge to the Nishad Party. Its national president, Dr Sanjay Nishad's younger son Sarwan Nishad, represented the constituency and had won the seat on a BJP ticket.