LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday exuded confidence in the BJP's return to power in the 2027 Assembly polls, defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On being asked whether the BJP-led NDA would cross its target of 320 of the 403 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections, Adityanath expressed confidence that the party would receive public support, but stopped short of giving a direct numerical assurance.

"Ask any woman, youth, trader or poor person, and they will say the government should return to power. Those who dislike development, see negativity in every initiative and want an atmosphere of disorder will be disappointed," he said in response to the question at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit: North Edition in Lucknow.

Linking improved law and order to economic growth, the CM said investment, infrastructure development and employment generation were impossible in an atmosphere of riots and curfews.

He claimed that his government completed the recruitment of 2.30 lakh police personnel over the past decade, with the hiring of another 32,000 personnel in its final stages.

He also cited the expansion of police training capacity from 6,000 to 60,000 personnel at a time, forensic laboratories in all 18 divisional headquarters, cyber police stations in all 75 districts and the introduction of the police commissionerate system in seven cities.

On the SIR of electoral rolls, Adityanath described it as a welcome exercise to ensure the "purity" of voter lists, saying names of deceased persons and non-citizens should be removed while every eligible adult Indian citizen must be included.