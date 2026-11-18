LUCKNOW: Despite the Allahabad High Court's order on three-tier rural local body elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought an ordinance to postpone panchayat elections in the state by another six months. The state Cabinet approved the ordinance related to panchayats on Wednesday.

Under the new arrangement, existing village heads will be appointed as administrators after the completion of their terms. The tenure of the OBC Commission has also been extended.

This arrangement will remain in place until the panchayat election process is completed.

Significantly, the Allahabad High Court, in an order dated October 14, 2026, directed the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission and the state government to conduct and complete the panchayat elections within three months.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad, which rejected delays linked to the finalisation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations. The court had directed that the elections be conducted under the existing rules with a 27 per cent OBC quota, while the independent reservation and commission-related work continued.

A total of 31 proposals were presented at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday.

There have been multiple reasons for the delay in panchayat elections. These include preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, the OBC reservation process, the revision of voter lists and possible dissatisfaction among ruling party workers.

“With state Assembly elections due in 2027, panchayat elections could have diverted the government's and the party's attention from a bigger challenge,” said Prof. AK Mishra, commenting on the delay.

He added that the panchayat election results could provide an indication of the political mood in the state and influence parties' strategies for the Assembly polls.

Moreover, completing the OBC reservation process was another important reason for the delay. The tenure of the OBC Commission has been extended for this purpose. Revising voter lists and completing other election preparations could also take more time.