The Congress says it expects a respectable deal with the Samajwadi Party, with leaders from both sides likely to meet over the next few days to work out a formula for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, according to a PTI report.

The Congress has dismissed as fake a list of 181 constituencies circulating on social media as the seats it has sought from the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as the two parties prepare to begin seat-sharing negotiations over the next few days.

Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI that the list being circulated online was fabricated and that discussions with the Samajwadi Party would begin in the coming days.

"That list is all fake," Gautam said, while declining to disclose the number of seats the Congress had sought from the SP.

The speculation gathered pace after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said at the recent HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi that the Congress had asked for 181 seats for the 2027 polls. A list containing the names of as many constituencies subsequently went viral on social media, with claims that it had been shared by the Congress with the SP leadership.

The Congress has also constituted a panel to handle the seat-sharing discussions. It comprises party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona and state working president Imran Masood.

Gautam said the Congress expected a larger share of seats than it received in the 2017 Assembly elections, when the SP had left 107 constituencies for the party.

"Back then, we weren't as well prepared as now, so of course, we expect a better number of seats this time," he said.