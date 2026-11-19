The Congress says it expects a respectable deal with the Samajwadi Party, with leaders from both sides likely to meet over the next few days to work out a formula for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, according to a PTI report.
The Congress has dismissed as fake a list of 181 constituencies circulating on social media as the seats it has sought from the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as the two parties prepare to begin seat-sharing negotiations over the next few days.
Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI that the list being circulated online was fabricated and that discussions with the Samajwadi Party would begin in the coming days.
"That list is all fake," Gautam said, while declining to disclose the number of seats the Congress had sought from the SP.
The speculation gathered pace after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said at the recent HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi that the Congress had asked for 181 seats for the 2027 polls. A list containing the names of as many constituencies subsequently went viral on social media, with claims that it had been shared by the Congress with the SP leadership.
The Congress has also constituted a panel to handle the seat-sharing discussions. It comprises party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona and state working president Imran Masood.
Gautam said the Congress expected a larger share of seats than it received in the 2017 Assembly elections, when the SP had left 107 constituencies for the party.
"Back then, we weren't as well prepared as now, so of course, we expect a better number of seats this time," he said.
SP leader and former minister Azam Khan also backed an arrangement that would accommodate the Congress, saying his party was prepared to make concessions to secure an understanding.
Speaking to reporters in Rampur on Thursday, a day after his release from prison, Khan said the Congress leadership had changed and expressed confidence that the two parties would reach an agreement.
"This is not that Congress. Today's leadership is different. There will be an honourable understanding and a respectable seat-sharing arrangement. Even if we have to give them something more, we will make that sacrifice," he said.
Leaders from both parties have indicated that the focus would be on reaching an arrangement that could challenge the BJP, which is seeking a third consecutive term under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
SP leader and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary said discussions would take place over the next couple of days and that the parties were confident of arriving at an amicable formula.
"The emphasis is not on seats but on winnability," Chaudhary said, adding that the arrangement would have to be effective enough to defeat the BJP.
However, not all SP leaders have endorsed the prospect of conceding a larger share to the Congress. Party leader S T Hasan said the Congress should assess its electoral strength in Uttar Pradesh before making demands.
"Anybody can demand anything but in the end, it all boils down to winnability," Hasan said.
Sources in the two parties said Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav shared a good rapport and had briefly discussed seat-sharing during the November 16 launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.
A senior Congress leader said the party was confident that the negotiations would result in a smooth and respectable arrangement, despite speculation surrounding the number of seats being sought.
The BJP, meanwhile, has questioned the need for the SP to accommodate the Congress. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said the SP should not concede seats to the Congress.
"I think the SP leadership shouldn't waste any seats on the Congress. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is a wise man; he would know better," he told reporters.
The two parties had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together, but the alliance suffered a poor performance. The Congress has since seen its electoral presence in the state shrink, while the SP has emerged as the principal opposition force after the 2022 Assembly elections, in which the Bahujan Samaj Party won just one seat.
Despite their disappointing 2017 performance, the SP-Congress alliance registered a strong showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats and limiting the BJP's tally in the state. That performance has renewed attention on the seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
(With inputs from PTI)