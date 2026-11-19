RAMPUR: Elections in future will not be fought solely on religious and caste lines, as people have begun to realise its detriments, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters at the party office here, a day after his release from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail, Khan also accused the BJP of pursuing an agenda of hatred.

"Future elections would not be fought solely on religious and caste lines … people have begun to realise that communities are being harmed in the name of religion.

"Our party is offering a programme for the youth, farmers, women and students. It is a programme for a better atmosphere, brotherhood, love and harmony," he said.

Khan also accused the BJP of spreading communal vitriol.

On the possibility of an alliance with the Congress and seat-sharing arrangements, Khan said the party's present leadership is different from its earlier leadership.

"This is not that Congress. Today's leadership is different. There will be an honourable understanding and a respectable seat-sharing arrangement.

"Even if we have to give them something more, we will make that sacrifice," he said.

Asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's recent visit to Rampur, Khan said people in the region "preferred pulao and mutton biryani over Hyderabadi biryani."