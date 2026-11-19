LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved changes to its compensation policy for women and children affected by serious crimes and violence, increasing the maximum financial assistance from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The state Cabinet approved the revised Rani Lakshmibai Women and Children's Honour Fund Rules, 2026, replacing the nearly 11-year-old rules introduced in 2015. Under the revised policy, victims will receive compensation ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, depending on the severity of the crime, the victim's medical needs and the physical and mental harm suffered.

Under the earlier policy, compensation ranged from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and was primarily available to women victims of offences covered under nine selected sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The new rules have been framed in line with the compensation scheme of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the new criminal laws.

The new guidelines provide financial assistance to women and minor girls affected by offences such as rape and gang rape, sexual offences against minor girls under the POCSO Act, acid attacks, miscarriage caused by violence, serious bodily injuries or loss of reproductive capacity resulting from an attack, and death or permanent disability caused by severe violence.

Apart from financial assistance, victims will also be entitled to free medical treatment, reconstructive surgery, if required, and legal aid. The approved amount will be transferred directly to the bank account of the victim or her legal guardian.

The revised guidelines also emphasise timely financial and medical assistance to victims.