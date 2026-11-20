NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Gangster Naseem Durrani, who was allegedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and suspected of involvement in the murder of a man outside a Delhi minister's office, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, sources said.
Durrani's name surfaced during the investigation into the November 16 murder of Sameer, who was shot dead outside the camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in the Sonia Vihar area of northeast Delhi.
Investigators suspect that around 16 rounds were fired at Sameer during the attack. Police had been tracking Durrani's movements after suspecting his involvement in the murder.
According to police, around 25 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, were registered against him. Officials also said he was reportedly associated with underworld operative Chhota Shakeel.
In a statement issued in Lucknow on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash said Durrani was a member of the 'D-Group', associated with Dawood Ibrahim's criminal network.
At the time of the encounter, Durrani was wanted in connection with an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Loni police station in Ghaziabad. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest. He was also wanted in two separate murder cases registered in Delhi.
More than 26 criminal cases, including four murder cases, along with charges of attempt to murder and extortion, were registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, officials said.
According to the STF statement, Durrani had allegedly accepted contracts, at the behest of Chhota Shakeel, to eliminate Pakistani-Canadian commentator Tarek Fatah and underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. However, police apprehended him before he could execute the alleged plans.
The statement further claimed that Durrani had been involved in two high-profile murders in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area over the past six months.
(With inputs from PTI)