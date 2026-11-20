NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Gangster Naseem Durrani, who was allegedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and suspected of involvement in the murder of a man outside a Delhi minister's office, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, sources said.

Durrani's name surfaced during the investigation into the November 16 murder of Sameer, who was shot dead outside the camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in the Sonia Vihar area of northeast Delhi.

Investigators suspect that around 16 rounds were fired at Sameer during the attack. Police had been tracking Durrani's movements after suspecting his involvement in the murder.

According to police, around 25 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, were registered against him. Officials also said he was reportedly associated with underworld operative Chhota Shakeel.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash said Durrani was a member of the 'D-Group', associated with Dawood Ibrahim's criminal network.