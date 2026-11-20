GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chose to complete his official engagements in Gorakhpur on Friday, despite receiving the news of the death of his 91-year-old mother, Savitri Devi, at the family’s ancestral home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal.

Savitri Devi, who had been ailing with age-related health complications, breathed her last at Panchur on Friday morning. Pauri district authorities confirmed the death.

At the time, Yogi Adityanath was in Gorakhpur attending a tablet distribution programme under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

More than 50,000 students and trainees were associated with the programme.

Despite the personal loss, the chief minister did not leave the event midway, completed his address and went ahead with the scheduled distribution of tablets.

He later left for the Gorakhnath temple. From there, he returned to the state capital, Lucknow and left for his village Panchur in Uttarakhand in the afternoon.

Sources said that Awanish Awasthi, a former IAS officer and the chief minister’s adviser, and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, who were on the stage, were the first to receive the news about the CM's mother's death.

At that time, the CM was reportedly addressing the gathering. After he completed the address and was about to leave, the news was conveyed to him.

He was seen taking a momentary pause. However, he continued his scheduled interaction with students before leaving the venue.