GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chose to complete his official engagements in Gorakhpur on Friday, despite receiving the news of the death of his 91-year-old mother, Savitri Devi, at the family’s ancestral home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal.
Savitri Devi, who had been ailing with age-related health complications, breathed her last at Panchur on Friday morning. Pauri district authorities confirmed the death.
At the time, Yogi Adityanath was in Gorakhpur attending a tablet distribution programme under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.
More than 50,000 students and trainees were associated with the programme.
Despite the personal loss, the chief minister did not leave the event midway, completed his address and went ahead with the scheduled distribution of tablets.
He later left for the Gorakhnath temple. From there, he returned to the state capital, Lucknow and left for his village Panchur in Uttarakhand in the afternoon.
Sources said that Awanish Awasthi, a former IAS officer and the chief minister’s adviser, and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, who were on the stage, were the first to receive the news about the CM's mother's death.
At that time, the CM was reportedly addressing the gathering. After he completed the address and was about to leave, the news was conveyed to him.
He was seen taking a momentary pause. However, he continued his scheduled interaction with students before leaving the venue.
Yogi's decision to continue with his engagements brought back memories of April 2020, when his father, Anand Singh Bisht, died during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Yogi Adityanath, who was then overseeing Uttar Pradesh’s response to the pandemic, did not attend his father’s last rites. He had said at the time that his responsibilities towards the state and its people took precedence in the extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic.
Savitri Devi had lived largely away from the public spotlight in Panchur, even as her son rose from the Gorakhnath monastic order to become a five-term MP from Gorakhpur and subsequently the UP CM.
Yogi Adityanath, born Ajay Singh Bisht, had left home in his youth to join the Nath sect.
Despite his life as a sanyasi and his demanding political schedule, Yogi occasionally visited his mother.
In May 2022, during a visit to Panchur after a gap of several years, he touched her feet and sought her blessings. He had also visited her at AIIMS Rishikesh in June 2024 when she was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.
The family is expected to hold Savitri Devi’s last rites in Haridwar on Saturday, though an official schedule had not been announced by Friday afternoon.