AHMEDABAD: As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the Assembly elections, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is emerging as a significant political force in Purvanchal, with an extensive educational network, family members in elected positions and public engagements strengthening his regional influence.

His recent appearance alongside prominent Rajput leaders at a religious discourse hosted by Raja Bhaiya (Raghuraj Pratap Singh) in Pratapgarh has also revived debate over Rajput political consolidation and its potential impact on the state’s electoral arithmetic.

Brij Bhushan’s influence, however, extends beyond caste equations. His stronghold across Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Kaiserganj and Shravasti, combined with his institutional network and family’s political presence, has made him an influential regional operator. Political assessments suggest that a break with the BJP or efforts to work against the party could pose a challenge to the saffron camp in 12 to 18 Assembly seats.

The BJP, meanwhile, has sought to keep his influence within the party. In October 2026, around three months after he was cleared in the case involving allegations of sexual exploitation levelled by women wrestlers, Brij Bhushan was inducted into the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh State Executive Committee. Although the party denied him a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his son Karan Bhushan Singh won from Kaiserganj, while another son, Prateek Bhushan Singh, represents Gonda as an MLA.