Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that some government officials and police personnel were working as “BJP functionaries” ahead of the elections, accusing the ruling party of misusing the state machinery.
He also confirmed that seat-sharing talks were underway with the Congress, saying the SP would recommend constituencies where its ally had a strong chance of winning.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Yadav said the alliance would be guided solely by the winnability of candidates, adding that several seats offered the Congress a good chance of victory.
"There are still several seats where the Congress can win. We will make suggestions accordingly. I have said this from the very first day and reiterate it today that discussions are underway. Winability on seats is the only basis," he said.
Asserting that the BJP's removal is necessary to save the democracy and the Constitution, he said, "Winning elections is the only way to achieve this.
" The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that getting justice, receiving respect and protecting people's dignity under the Constitution have become a major challenge in the BJP's regime.
"If the BJP is removed, these problems will end," he said. He alleged that some police personnel and government officials were working as "BJP functionaries".
He said the party would submit a detailed complaint to the Election Commission after consulting its leaders.
"We will write to the Election Commission with examples of officials who have continuously worked as BJP functionaries for the last 10 years.
The letter will carry signatures of our MLAs, MLCs and members of Parliament from both Houses," he said.
Alleging that officials were not being transferred despite complaints, Yadav cited the example of an officer without taking a name who, he claimed, was involved in irregularities during the bypoll in the past.
Questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported claim that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted from electoral rolls, he asked, "What is this divine vision? What is this heavenly information through which he came to know that only 1.27 crore Hindu votes have been deleted", raising questions about the Election Commission.
He alleged that voters belonging to the PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) communities were being targeted and claimed that the Election Commission was colluding with the BJP.
Urging party workers to remain vigilant during the electoral roll revision exercise, Yadav appealed to booth-level workers to ensure that voter lists were accurate.
"I appeal to all our colleagues, leaders and booth-level workers to keep their voter lists in order. If we win our booths, we will form the government. If we fall behind at the booth level, the BJP can attempt any conspiracy," he said.
When asked about the Ram Katha being organised by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Kunda in Pratapgarh, Yadav sidestepped the question and said, "This time, the people of Uttar Pradesh are going to strengthen brotherhood, a sense of belonging and the PDA.
The more love, compassion and affection we promote, the stronger we will become in defeating the BJP.
"Yadav also accused the state government of corruption in various projects and referred to CAG reports concerning government departments. "This government is a master in corruption. Uttar Pradesh will progress only when this government is removed," he said.
When asked about his plans for development of Lucknow after coming to power, he said, "The Samajwadi Party will come out with Manifesto One, Manifesto Two and a separate manifesto at the district level," he said without elaborating on Manifesto One and Manifesto Two.
Outlining his party's vision for Lucknow, Yadav said the focus would be on making the state capital a modern, world-class and liveable city while preserving its heritage and cultural identity.
He said the party would work to improve traffic management, reduce congestion, strengthen medical facilities and upgrade educational institutions.
(With Inputs from PTI)