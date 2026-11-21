Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that some government officials and police personnel were working as “BJP functionaries” ahead of the elections, accusing the ruling party of misusing the state machinery.

He also confirmed that seat-sharing talks were underway with the Congress, saying the SP would recommend constituencies where its ally had a strong chance of winning.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Yadav said the alliance would be guided solely by the winnability of candidates, adding that several seats offered the Congress a good chance of victory.

"There are still several seats where the Congress can win. We will make suggestions accordingly. I have said this from the very first day and reiterate it today that discussions are underway. Winability on seats is the only basis," he said.

Asserting that the BJP's removal is necessary to save the democracy and the Constitution, he said, "Winning elections is the only way to achieve this.

" The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that getting justice, receiving respect and protecting people's dignity under the Constitution have become a major challenge in the BJP's regime.

"If the BJP is removed, these problems will end," he said. He alleged that some police personnel and government officials were working as "BJP functionaries".

He said the party would submit a detailed complaint to the Election Commission after consulting its leaders.