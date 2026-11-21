AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that members of minority communities accounted for 35-36 per cent of those involved in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh, with their share rising to 90 per cent in what he described as "half encounters". He promised an inquiry into such incidents if the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) comes to power in the state.

According to a PTI report, addressing a public meeting, Owaisi accused the Uttar Pradesh police of discrimination in its action against members of minority communities and said his proposed government would investigate alleged injustices.

"Thirty-five to 36 per cent of those in encounters belong to minority communities, while in half encounters, 90 per cent are from minority communities," he claimed.

The figures could not be independently verified.

Owaisi said an inquiry commission would be constituted to investigate alleged excesses against people, irrespective of their community, if the alliance formed the government after the 2027 Assembly elections.

"We can make Chandrashekhar Aazad the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state. If our government is formed, a commission of inquiry will be constituted to investigate injustices against everyone, without any discrimination on the basis of community," he said, with Aazad seated beside him.

"Uttar Pradesh will be governed by the Constitution, not by bulldozers or fear," Owaisi said, appealing to people to support the alliance.