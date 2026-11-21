AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that members of minority communities accounted for 35-36 per cent of those involved in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh, with their share rising to 90 per cent in what he described as "half encounters". He promised an inquiry into such incidents if the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) comes to power in the state.
According to a PTI report, addressing a public meeting, Owaisi accused the Uttar Pradesh police of discrimination in its action against members of minority communities and said his proposed government would investigate alleged injustices.
"Thirty-five to 36 per cent of those in encounters belong to minority communities, while in half encounters, 90 per cent are from minority communities," he claimed.
The figures could not be independently verified.
Owaisi said an inquiry commission would be constituted to investigate alleged excesses against people, irrespective of their community, if the alliance formed the government after the 2027 Assembly elections.
"We can make Chandrashekhar Aazad the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state. If our government is formed, a commission of inquiry will be constituted to investigate injustices against everyone, without any discrimination on the basis of community," he said, with Aazad seated beside him.
"Uttar Pradesh will be governed by the Constitution, not by bulldozers or fear," Owaisi said, appealing to people to support the alliance.
The AIMIM chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Aazad, who heads the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), announced the formation of the SPM last week to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Owaisi said the two leaders would turn to national politics after winning the state and work towards removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.
Earlier, Owaisi and Aazad met Additional District Magistrate Lavi Tripathi and submitted a memorandum opposing the demolition of a mosque on the Saharanpur collectorate premises.
The memorandum claimed that the mosque predated 1911 and was registered with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board under Waqf number 451. It alleged that the Waqf Board, despite being the property's statutory custodian, was not made a party to the proceedings.
The leaders said the demolition was carried out on September 5, 2026, while the matter was pending before a court. They demanded a high-level inquiry into the demolition and action against the officials responsible.
They also objected to notices being issued to other mosques and madrasas in the district, alleging that the move had created fear and insecurity among minorities. They sought a halt to further action until the matter was reviewed.
Owaisi also said he had received the blessings of Aazad's mother and shared a meal at his residence.
Political observers say the alliance could seek to consolidate Muslim and Dalit support, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh. While it is not considered a major force capable of independently challenging established parties, its impact could be felt in the Samajwadi Party's traditional support base among Muslims and among Dalits who do not support Mayawati's BSP.
(With inputs from PTI)