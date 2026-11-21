Police in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur mistakenly accorded a Guard of Honour to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday after apparently confusing his convoy with that of a visiting Supreme Court judge for whom the ceremonial welcome had been arranged, reported ANI.
According to the ANI report, the incident took place at the Saharanpur Circuit House, where police personnel had been deployed to receive the judge. Owaisi arrived at the venue around 11.30 am with his convoy, on his way to meet Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) founder Chandrashekhar Azad.
The personnel reportedly mistook the Hyderabad MP's convoy for that of the judge and presented the Guard of Honour as Owaisi stepped out of his vehicle. Owaisi accepted the salute before proceeding inside. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, raising questions over protocol arrangements and coordination among the district police.
Owaisi was in Saharanpur for political engagements with Azad, with whom he recently launched the Samajik Parivartan Morcha ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
At a joint press conference, the AIMIM chief claimed that the new alliance had unsettled both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Taking aim at the SP's criticism of his party's decision to contest in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi questioned its electoral record outside the state. He cited the party's participation in elections across 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, and contrasted it with its performance in Uttar Pradesh.
"The reality is this: if you believe that the alliance you are talking about can defeat the BJP—well, it won't be able to. Look at 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024—and then you accuse us of 'going there to contest.' The Samajwadi Party contested 640 seats across 13 states! You even contested in Andhra Pradesh. You won 114, and 111 of those were won from UP..." he said.
The Morcha has projected Azad as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2027 Assembly elections.
(With inputs from ANI)