Police in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur mistakenly accorded a Guard of Honour to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday after apparently confusing his convoy with that of a visiting Supreme Court judge for whom the ceremonial welcome had been arranged, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, the incident took place at the Saharanpur Circuit House, where police personnel had been deployed to receive the judge. Owaisi arrived at the venue around 11.30 am with his convoy, on his way to meet Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) founder Chandrashekhar Azad.

The personnel reportedly mistook the Hyderabad MP's convoy for that of the judge and presented the Guard of Honour as Owaisi stepped out of his vehicle. Owaisi accepted the salute before proceeding inside. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, raising questions over protocol arrangements and coordination among the district police.

Owaisi was in Saharanpur for political engagements with Azad, with whom he recently launched the Samajik Parivartan Morcha ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.