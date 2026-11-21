BARABANKI: Five people were killed after an ambulance carrying a body from Jaipur to Ghazipur rammed into a stationary pickup vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am near Gherawan village, under the jurisdiction of the Subeha police station area.

Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi said the ambulance crashed into the pickup from behind, leaving all five occupants of the ambulance critically injured.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead. The deceased included the ambulance's two drivers and three other occupants.

According to police, the ambulance was transporting a body from Jaipur to Ghazipur when the accident occurred.

Police personnel and rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the collision, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)