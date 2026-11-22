LUCKNOW: A series of religious congregations and discourses by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, whose campaign centres on Hindutva and promoting “Sanatan unity” across caste divisions, is being lined up across Uttar Pradesh months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, adding a new dimension to the political contest in the state.

While there is no indication that the BJP is formally organising these programmes, party sympathisers, local leaders and some BJP MLAs are actively facilitating or organising kathas in their respective areas.

With the Assembly election schedule expected to be announced in the coming months, sources said around 12 such religious discourses are planned before the poll notification, five of which will feature Dhirendra Shastri. He is expected to be seen in different districts of Uttar Pradesh on 20 of the next 40 days.

Shastri’s discourses are known for his strong views on Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva. His repeated appeals for Hindus to unite across caste divisions have acquired political significance, particularly as the BJP’s broader Hindutva pitch intersects with the Samajwadi Party’s efforts to consolidate its Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) social coalition.

Shastri’s kathas have also drawn greater attention amid the opposition mounted by the Samajwadi Party, particularly its chief Akhilesh Yadav, who publicly opposed his programmes following a controversy over remarks made by the preacher while discussing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Akhilesh has demanded a ban on Shastri’s katha events in Uttar Pradesh. Shastri subsequently apologised, saying he had never intended to insult the deities and that his apology was aimed at ensuring Hindus did not fight among themselves.

Yadav, however, called for the cancellation of Shastri’s recent programme organised by Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya and urged the state government not to grant permission for his proposed events in Uttar Pradesh.