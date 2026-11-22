LUCKNOW: A series of religious congregations and discourses by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, whose campaign centres on Hindutva and promoting “Sanatan unity” across caste divisions, is being lined up across Uttar Pradesh months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, adding a new dimension to the political contest in the state.
While there is no indication that the BJP is formally organising these programmes, party sympathisers, local leaders and some BJP MLAs are actively facilitating or organising kathas in their respective areas.
With the Assembly election schedule expected to be announced in the coming months, sources said around 12 such religious discourses are planned before the poll notification, five of which will feature Dhirendra Shastri. He is expected to be seen in different districts of Uttar Pradesh on 20 of the next 40 days.
Shastri’s discourses are known for his strong views on Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva. His repeated appeals for Hindus to unite across caste divisions have acquired political significance, particularly as the BJP’s broader Hindutva pitch intersects with the Samajwadi Party’s efforts to consolidate its Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) social coalition.
Shastri’s kathas have also drawn greater attention amid the opposition mounted by the Samajwadi Party, particularly its chief Akhilesh Yadav, who publicly opposed his programmes following a controversy over remarks made by the preacher while discussing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.
Akhilesh has demanded a ban on Shastri’s katha events in Uttar Pradesh. Shastri subsequently apologised, saying he had never intended to insult the deities and that his apology was aimed at ensuring Hindus did not fight among themselves.
Yadav, however, called for the cancellation of Shastri’s recent programme organised by Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya and urged the state government not to grant permission for his proposed events in Uttar Pradesh.
Taking a swipe at Raja Bhaiyya, Akhilesh said that when one loses the energy to fight politically, one takes refuge in Sanatan. Raja Bhaiyya, however, personally drove Shastri to the katha venue, saying he wanted to see who could dare stop him.
Far from slowing down, Shastri’s engagements in Uttar Pradesh have multiplied. Programmes have been proposed or held in Kunda in Pratapgarh, Gonda, Jhansi, Lucknow and Agra, while Ambedkar Nagar has also figured among the locations where events were planned.
Sources said the Gonda programme was associated with BJP MLA Bawan Singh, while BJP MLA Ravi Sharma was involved in the proposed Hanumant Katha in Jhansi.
“The BJP has always created a religious atmosphere just before elections. It has also benefited from this. Earlier, it used to talk about the Ram temple. Now that its construction has been completed, it is talking about building a Krishna temple. Kathas are the best medium to take this issue to people in every village,” said Prof. AK Mishra, a political scientist.
The political undertones were particularly pronounced at the katha in Kunda, which drew several prominent political figures, including former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Former MP Dhananjay Singh and former BJP MLC Brijesh Singh were also seen at the event.
At Kunda, the clash between religious and political narratives came into the open. Shastri said attempts had been made to stop the Ram Katha and accused his critics of trying to divide Hindus. He reiterated that he would continue his campaign for Hindu unity despite opposition.
Raja Bhaiyya, too, hit back at those opposing the programme, questioning how a Ram Katha could be stopped in Uttar Pradesh and arguing that the opposition to Shastri stemmed from his appeal to end caste divisions among Hindus.
Before leaving Kunda, Shastri again urged people to rise above caste divisions and stressed Hindu unity, saying the country would remain strong if Sanatan traditions were protected. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who attended the programme, said the protection of religion should not be viewed through the prism of political gains or losses.
Shastri has made his message increasingly explicit. Speaking during the Kunda programme, he said his “campaign to strengthen Sanatan Dharma and Hindu society” would continue despite threats, opposition or pressure. He also argued that internal divisions posed a greater danger to Sanatan Dharma than external forces.
The BJP has officially distanced itself from treating the kathas as party programmes. “It was a religious event organised by Raghuraj Pratap Singh. We did not have any role in its organisation. However, the presence of many BJP leaders on that platform was their personal choice,” a senior BJP leader said.
Nevertheless, the participation of BJP leaders and legislators, coupled with the timing and geographical spread of the events, has given the religious discourses an unmistakable political backdrop.
The trend is also part of a wider proliferation of religious programmes organised by politicians ahead of the elections. SP rebel and now a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Manoj Pandey, recently organised a Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Unchahar in Rae Bareli, which was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues. BJP MLA Susheel Singh organised a Ram Katha Mahotsav at Dhanapur in Chandauli.
Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has also organised a Ram Katha. The phenomenon, however, is not confined to the BJP camp. SP leader and former MLA Pawan Pandey organised a Bhagwat Katha in Ayodhya, which was attended by Akhilesh Yadav.
The sharpest political confrontation, however, remains centred on Shastri. BJP leaders have countered Akhilesh Yadav’s opposition to him, with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and MP Manoj Tiwari joining the exchange following the Kunda event.
With caste alignments expected to be central to the 2027 contest, Shastri’s appeal to Hindus to shed caste divisions gives the kathas a political resonance beyond the religious gatherings themselves.
The three-day event in Kunda, meanwhile, triggered considerable discussion over the presence of prominent Rajput (Thakur) politicians and other politically influential figures ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The gathering is being viewed as a show of political strength and a platform for engagement among upper-caste and Kshatriya leaders ahead of the elections. More than half of the leaders who attended the katha reportedly belonged to the Thakur community.
Political observers believe the conspicuous gathering of Rajput leaders and the assertion of their dominance from the stage could risk alienating other caste groups among the audience, adding another layer to the political significance of the event.