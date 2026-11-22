LUCKNOW: A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident involving the Saharanpur police who mistakenly gave a guard of honour to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday while preparing to receive a Supreme Court judge.
A guard of honour was arranged for Supreme Court judge Justice Manmohan Singh, who was scheduled to arrive at the Circuit House at 11 am. However, Owaisi reached the venue before him, and police personnel, mistaking the AIMIM chief to be the SC judge presented the salute to him.
According to Saharanpur (City) SP Vyom Bindal, the inquiry into the incident had been assigned to SP Rural Mayank Pathak. Further action would be taken after the investigation report is submitted.
Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh said a government programme attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Manmohan Singh had been scheduled, and the police authorities had made arrangements to give him a guard of honour.
However, officials learnt at the last moment that the judge had gone directly to the programme venue in Gagalheri. The SSP said the programme was related to the judiciary. Around the same time, MP Asaduddin Owaisi arrived at the Circuit House, where police personnel mistakenly gave him a guard of honour.
Singh said an investigation was underway to establish who was responsible for the lapse. On Saturday morning, Owaisi’s fleet of vehicles confused the armed contingent of Saharanpur police who wasted no time in performing the guard of honour for him.
It, however, was late by the time when the authorities realised that the ‘VVIP’ they had just honoured was not the Supreme Court judge who actually had to receive the ceremonial salute. The incident took place at the Saharanpur Circuit House where Owaisi arrived with a fleet of vehicles carrying leaders of his party and those of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), their ally for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Owaisi was in the city to meet district administration officials over some permissions required for some upcoming events and hold a press conference along with ASP head Chandra Shekhar Aazad later in the day.
As soon as the AIMIM chief arrived at the Circuit House, a group of four police personnel in ceremonial attire stood at the entrance of the building to perform the gun salute.
Owaisi and others stood before the police personnel when they performed the guard of honour. It did not take long for the policemen to realise that they had made a goof-up and the matter was immediately conveyed to senior district police officials.
However, Owaisi, on being asked about the incident, said he himself did not know how it happened. He was asked to stand guard to receive the honour and he followed the instructions of the police contingent. The personnel for the guard of honour ceremony are deployed from the Reserve Police Lines.