LUCKNOW: A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident involving the Saharanpur police who mistakenly gave a guard of honour to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday while preparing to receive a Supreme Court judge.

A guard of honour was arranged for Supreme Court judge Justice Manmohan Singh, who was scheduled to arrive at the Circuit House at 11 am. However, Owaisi reached the venue before him, and police personnel, mistaking the AIMIM chief to be the SC judge presented the salute to him.

According to Saharanpur (City) SP Vyom Bindal, the inquiry into the incident had been assigned to SP Rural Mayank Pathak. Further action would be taken after the investigation report is submitted.

Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh said a government programme attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Manmohan Singh had been scheduled, and the police authorities had made arrangements to give him a guard of honour.

However, officials learnt at the last moment that the judge had gone directly to the programme venue in Gagalheri. The SSP said the programme was related to the judiciary. Around the same time, MP Asaduddin Owaisi arrived at the Circuit House, where police personnel mistakenly gave him a guard of honour.

Singh said an investigation was underway to establish who was responsible for the lapse. On Saturday morning, Owaisi’s fleet of vehicles confused the armed contingent of Saharanpur police who wasted no time in performing the guard of honour for him.