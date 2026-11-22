Police have rescued two minor girls and arrested two men in connection with the alleged abduction and rape of three girls in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, officials said on Saturday.

The third girl, aged 16, and the man accused of abducting her are still missing, police said.

The three girls, aged 14, 15 and 16, had left their homes on bicycles for school on the morning of October 21 but failed to return. They belonged to different villages under the jurisdiction of the Gopiganj police station.

During a search, their families found the bicycles at the school and learnt that the girls had been seen with three men, Inspector Shetanshu Shekhar Pankaj said.

Following a complaint lodged by the mother of the 14-year-old girl, police registered a case against three suspects, aged between 22 and 24.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls were rescued on Friday, and two suspects were arrested.

Medical examinations of the rescued girls confirmed rape, following which police added charges under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for rape, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The statements of the two girls have been recorded before a court, the inspector said.

The arrested accused have been remanded to judicial custody, while police teams are continuing efforts to trace the missing girl and the third suspect.

(With inputs from PTI)